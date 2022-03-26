About The Fine Line Art Gallery – Fine Line Art Gallery was founded in 1994, with the mission of promoting the work of local artists, as well as raising the awareness and appreciation of the various art forms represented at the gallery.

Within just a few years, this unique showroom/retail store has gained an impressive reputation and is now a destination point for visitors from all over the country and abroad. Included in the various types of artwork are oil, watercolor, and pastel paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, and several other types of creative expression.

Fine Line Art Gallery is a cooperative venture consisting of 12-16 award-winning artists who participate in the operation of the Gallery, from working as salespersons to managing the finances and Gallery publicity. This arrangement provides an excellent showcase for member artists, while enabling customers to purchase artwork at reasonable prices. Our artists and our customers benefit greatly from this arrangement.

Located on Connecticut Route 6 in a charming, vintage white house, the stage is set for the treasures you will find inside. Take your time to browse through the five rooms of art and meet one of the artists who will be working there that day. You may even be lucky enough to catch a work-of-art in progress, as many of the artists enjoy creating right on the premises.

The gallery boasts a wide variety of work, which reflects our artists’ eyes for design and the world that surrounds them. The artwork here will add that special touch that makes your house a place you’ll love to come home to. If you are looking for that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift, the Fine Line Art Gallery has art that will be cherished for generations. You may wish to use the gift registry or Gallery gift certificates — always the right size and color.

Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

Phone: 203-266-0110

or

203-574-3954 (Mally DeSomma)

203-263-4593 (Nadine Newell)

Upcoming Events at Fine Line Art Gallery

Fine Line Art Gallery presents several special events throughout the year.

This spring, the Gallery will host its annual show:

Connecticut Artists at the Old Town Hall – Spring Show

In recent years, this event has drawn crowds from the tri-state area, eager to see the newest creations by Gallery members as well as the work of about 10 additional well established artists. Included will be oil, watercolor, and pastel paintings, prints, photography, pottery, jewelry, and more. It is the perfect place to find a unique Mother’s Day gift or a special piece of artwork to beautify and refresh your home for spring. Most of the artists will be available to discuss their work, their media, and the creative process.

We invite the public to join us for this exciting event.

Friday May 4th from 12-6 PM

Saturday May 5th from 10-6 PM (special reception from 12-6 PM)

Sunday May 6th from 10-6 PM

Location:

The Old Town Hall (at the intersection of Mountain Road and Route 6) in Woodbury, Connecticut.

Announcements and Events at Fine Line Art Gallery

Celebration of Love – VII Annual Valentine’s Day Show

Meehan Heart Gallery

One-of-a-kind jewelry by Brookfield designer Lori Meehan, includes hearts created from sterling silver and copper,

and ruby quartz and agate beads strung into in a copper Celtic weave bracelet.

SeccoBarnPhoto

Archival photograph,

by Bantam photographer

Judith Secco, entitled Red Barn

Fine Line Art Gallery is pleased to host its annual Valentine’s Day Art Show,

which highlights a selection of unique artwork created to beautify the life of a loved one.

Featured works include jewelry, pottery, hand-dyed silk scarves, and original greeting cards,

as well as a fresh collection of paintings, photographs, and prints in a variety of sizes

at affordable prices -– all created by award-winning artists from Connecticut.

Dates/Hours

Opening House Reception February 7, from 11 AM to 4 PM

Exhibit runs from January 29 – February 14, Thursdays – Sundays

Ample parking. Admission free.

~

A brand new collection of boxed Greeting Cards is now available at the gallery.

This unique assortment of 12 cards & envelopes represents the most popular artwork

by the Fine Line Art Gallery artists.

Artists’ Showcase

Above are representative samples of the many exciting pieces of artwork at Fine Line Art Gallery. To see enlargements of each image and to learn about the work of the artist who created the piece, please click on that image. Alternatively, please click on a name below.

(Please note: This section is updated periodically and may not include information on all members of the Gallery. Please visit us again soon for additional details.)

Some of Our Artists

Debbie Altschwager

Debbie Altschwager is an accomplished ceramic and textile artist. Her degree is from the University of Wisconsin . She has continued her studies under numerous potters in the New England area. Affectionately known as the “Clay Lady,” she has taught her craft in public and private schools throughout Connecticut and in her studio for over twenty years. Currently she is Head of the Ceramics Department at The Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, CT.

Debbie specializes in primitive firing techniques, creating one-of-a-kind pieces. Her pottery forms are subtle and gentle with an occasional bit of whimsy. Her smoke-fired works have an inherent oneness with the natural world.

Marcel Garré

Marcel Garré paints powerful yet detailed works that combine a photographic element with a larger, textural component. Most of his pieces are about three feet high and are created on cement board that supports the three-dimensional elements. The portion of his collection on exhibit at Fine Line Art Gallery features primarily horses

and other powerful animals.

“I am passionate about painting these animals in ways no one has yet envisioned,” says Garré. He loves it when people ask how he produces a specific effect,

and he is delighted to provide explanations that are as dynamic as his artwork.

Adele Moros

Adele Moros is a multi-media artist whose work varies from miniatures to murals, portraits, still life, and landscapes.

Ms. Moros has taught painting for the past 25 years and is a Fellow with the International Guild of Miniature Artisans. She has won many awards, and her work is included in numerous private, corporate, and museum collections, including the Toy and Miniature Museum of Kentucky.

Her “Tiffany Cow” raised $60,000 for charity at the New York Cow Parade 2000. Slides of the “Tiffany Cow” are in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.